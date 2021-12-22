State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,241 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in News were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in News by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in News by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 591,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of News by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

