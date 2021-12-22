State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 994,187 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $350,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

State Street stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

