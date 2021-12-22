Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading Up 5.7%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH) was up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as €0.19 ($0.22) and last traded at €0.19 ($0.21). Approximately 27,868,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.18 ($0.20).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $870.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

