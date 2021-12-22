Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

