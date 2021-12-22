Stephens Inc. AR Sells 549 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Yum China were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,707,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

