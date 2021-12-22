Stephens Inc. AR Sells 572 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $229.57 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.11 and its 200 day moving average is $214.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.