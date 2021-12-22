Stephens Inc. AR Sells 920 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $183.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

