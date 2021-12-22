StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,251,466 shares of company stock worth $114,120,898. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

STEP opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

