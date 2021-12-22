Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,627 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 478% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,319 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 51,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -3.26.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 363,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.