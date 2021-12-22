Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,627 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 478% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,319 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 51,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -3.26.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 363,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
