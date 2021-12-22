Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,664 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,271% compared to the typical volume of 705 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after acquiring an additional 471,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,269,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,525,000 after purchasing an additional 294,688 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 197,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the period.

Shares of IDV opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

