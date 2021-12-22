Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

