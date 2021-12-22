Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of United States Oil Fund worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 79,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $3,637,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA USO opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.