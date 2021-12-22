Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.