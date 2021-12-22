Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,238 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $257.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

