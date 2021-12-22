Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 101.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

