Strs Ohio Purchases 17,500 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Modine Manufacturing worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.63.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

