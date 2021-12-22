Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Inogen worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inogen by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of INGN opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $732.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.95. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.