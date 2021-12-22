Strs Ohio Sells 11,000 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Triple-S Management worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth approximately $711,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 13.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

