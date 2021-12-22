Strs Ohio Trims Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of The Shyft Group worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Shyft Group by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,034,150. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

