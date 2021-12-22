Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $4.10 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.0% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $339.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

