Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 1,395 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $199.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.66 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.