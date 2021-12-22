Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,342,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,471,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SQSP stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $64.71.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Squarespace Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.