Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,342,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,471,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

