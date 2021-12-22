Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

