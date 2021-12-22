Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $345,000 Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in New York Times by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 318,079 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.