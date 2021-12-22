Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,153 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEDL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter worth $184,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEDL opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 17.13%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

