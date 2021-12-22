Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $269,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOF. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOF stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

