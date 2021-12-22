Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 204.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $47,400,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Macy’s by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

