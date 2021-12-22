Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 31.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:SRG opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $562.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.