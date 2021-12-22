Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.

RUN stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $3,539,980. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

