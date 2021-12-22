Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Buys $162,307.80 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 37,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $162,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

NYSE:SUP opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 4.53. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

