Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $71,910.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 17,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

NYSE SUP opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 85.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 617.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 42,437 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

