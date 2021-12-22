SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Insider Acquires $74,773.60 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SSSS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 407,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,034. The company has a market cap of $371.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 61.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $149,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

