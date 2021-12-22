Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of SZKMY opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.54. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.83. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

