Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,134,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $622,000.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.12. 340,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,643,267. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.21. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $158.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

