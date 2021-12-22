Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,229 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 3.2% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,621. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.15 and its 200-day moving average is $306.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.49.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

