Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 126 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $121.66. 5,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.49 and a 12 month high of $126.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

