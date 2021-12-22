Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Andersons by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after acquiring an additional 121,086 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

ANDE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,860. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANDE. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.