Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,661 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for 2.1% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. 33,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

