Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $18.78

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $19.77. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 508 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,003. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

