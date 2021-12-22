Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Linda S. Harty Sells 4,122 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

