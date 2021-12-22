Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.00) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €40.74 ($45.78) on Tuesday. Talanx has a twelve month low of €29.52 ($33.17) and a twelve month high of €42.66 ($47.93). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

