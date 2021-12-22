Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 4.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.42. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

