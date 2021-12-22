Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TARS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

TARS opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $145,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $147,978.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,321 shares of company stock valued at $828,822. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

