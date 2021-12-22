Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 20,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,558,804.80.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 9,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$22,410.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$709.89 million and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

