TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Andrea E. Jalbert Sells 9,496 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44.

TSE:TRP opened at C$59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$51.10 and a one year high of C$68.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.2500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.61.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

