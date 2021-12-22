Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.14

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and traded as low as $27.09. Teck Resources shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 706 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

Teck Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

