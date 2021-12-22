Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.59

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and traded as low as $36.64. Tecsys shares last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TCYSF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.