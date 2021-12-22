Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Telstra has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.91.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

