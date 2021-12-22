TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Short Interest Update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,700 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 127.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

