Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.26

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 1047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

